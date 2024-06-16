France captain Kylian Mbappé urges young people to vote, warns against ‘extremes’ ahead of elections

France's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Mbappe was absent when the squad took part in an open practice session at its European Championship base on Thursday. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

By James Ellingworth, The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 12:26 pm.

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — On the eve of France’s first game at the European Championship, star striker Kylian Mbappé called Sunday on French people to vote and warned against “extremes” at a time when the far right seeks to take power in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Mbappé, who is captain of the French national team, said he wanted to convince young people that their votes could make a difference. He didn’t name any politicians or parties by name.

“We know that it is a pivotal moment for French history, this is a never-before-seen event,” Mbappé said through a translator. “We are a generation that can make a difference, we can see that the extremes are knocking on the door of power and we have the opportunity to shape the future of our country.”

Mbappé added that it was “a situation that is even more important than the game tomorrow,” when France plays Austria in its European Championship opener. Discussing politics won’t hurt France’s chances on the field, he added: “One does not impede the other, not at all.”

Earlier, the national soccer federation had urged media to back off asking its players in Germany to comment on elections at home.

The statement was published late Saturday before coach Didier Deschamps and Mbappé faced questions on the eve of Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 opener.

The federation said it is “very attached to freedom of expression and citizenship (and) supports the necessary call to go to vote, which is a democratic requirement.

“As such, it is appropriate to avoid any kind of pressure and political usage of the French team,” whose president Philippe Diallo is a member of UEFA’s executive committee.

France President Emmanuel Macron has called two rounds of national assembly elections on June 30 and July 7 attempting to counter success for his far-right opponents in European parliamentary elections last Sunday.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

James Ellingworth, The Associated Press






Top Stories

LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike
LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did...

14h ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

4h ago

2 men injured in Etobicoke shooting
2 men injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances around a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night. Police were called to the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

3h ago

9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide
9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide

Nine people were injured, including two young children and their mother, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday. Law...

3h ago

