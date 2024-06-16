Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road
Posted June 16, 2024 2:58 pm.
A man was critically injured in a collision in the Rogers Road and Bicknell Avenue area on Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. for two vehicles involved in a crash.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.
Traffic delays and road closures are expected in the area and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.