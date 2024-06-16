Missouri man drives stolen truck onto a runway behind plane that had just landed in St. Louis

By The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2024 2:12 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 2:26 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with driving a stolen truck onto a runway behind a plane that had just landed at St. Louis’ airport while fleeing police before eventually crashing into an officer’s car.

The Thursday morning incident was detailed in court documents that were filed Friday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Prosecutors say the man took a utility truck that was sitting unlocked and running and drove onto the airport through a closed security gate.

He went on to block a plane from using a taxiway before officers approached with guns drawn. He briefly exited the truck and asked officers what was going on before jumping back in and speeding away.

The man nearly struck an officer before driving onto a runway behind a plane that had just landed and sped up.

Then officers used their vehicles to redirect the truck, and it spun out. But the man kept going until he crashed into a police car head on.

But the man still didn’t take his foot off the gas pedal until an officer pointed a rifle at him and ordered him out of the truck.

He was jailed Thursday and remained in custody Sunday. He faces numerous charges including first-degree property damage, assault and resisting arrest by fleeing.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

2h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

updated

50m ago

Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road
Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road

A man was critically injured in a collision in the Rogers Road and Bicknell Avenue area on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. for two vehicles involved in a crash. A...

53m ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

8h ago

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

2h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

updated

50m ago

Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road
Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road

A man was critically injured in a collision in the Rogers Road and Bicknell Avenue area on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. for two vehicles involved in a crash. A...

53m ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

16h ago

2:35
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations

The Ford Government is under fire once again, not only for its plans to revamp Ontario Place, but now also for the money being spent to justify it. Melissa Nakhavoly with the nearly $1 million paid in contracts to support the move
2:54
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich

Exactly six decades after it first arrived, hundreds gathered for a heartfelt homecoming at the town's airport to watch it return. David Zura explains how it was made possible and for how long it will stay in the town.

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.
More Videos