Select list of winners at the 2024 Tony Awards

David Zinn arrives at the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2024 7:02 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 7:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners so far for the 2024 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.

Best Book of a Musical: “Suffs”

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, “Illinoise”

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”

Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, “Stereophonic”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, “The Outsiders”

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, “Appropriate”

Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”

More on the Tony Awards: https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards

