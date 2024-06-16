Toronto police asking for help identifying young boy found near Caledonia Road

Toronto police officers released a photo of a young boy found alone on Sunday. They're asking for help identifying the child.
Toronto police officers released a photo of a young boy found alone on Sunday. They're asking for help identifying the child. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 16, 2024 6:20 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 6:24 pm.

Toronto police officers have released a photo of a young child found by himself Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service, officers were called just after 3:50 p.m. with a report a boy was found.

The statement said he was found near the intersection of McRoberts and Kitchener avenues, just east of Caledonia Road and south of Eglinton Avenue West.

The boy was described as being around four or five years old, three feet tall, weighing around 45 pounds, and having short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was seen wearing a red-and-black Spiderman shirt, and black-and-red Spiderman pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call 13 Division at 416-808-1300.

