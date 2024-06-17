A small plane crash in upstate New York kills the pilot

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 1:56 pm.

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed in upstate New York near Albany on Monday, killing the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said.

The twin-engine Piper PA-31 crashed near the end of the runway at Albany International Airport at around 8:15 a.m., the Federal Aviation Authority said.

Police in the Albany suburb of Colonie told the Times Union that the pilot was headed to Montreal when she experienced engine trouble and crashed. Her name was not immediately released.

A woman walking a dog near the crash site was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

13m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

18h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests
Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests

Nearly a hundred suspected criminals are likely shaken and stirred after Project Martini -- a Durham Regional Police probe into drug dealing and human trafficking. The five-week long project resulted...

59m ago

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

13m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

18h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests
Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests

Nearly a hundred suspected criminals are likely shaken and stirred after Project Martini -- a Durham Regional Police probe into drug dealing and human trafficking. The five-week long project resulted...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

15h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

18h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

23h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
More Videos