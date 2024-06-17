Armed man who demanded to see Wisconsin governor pleads guilty to misdemeanor

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Dane County, Wis., Sheriff's Department shows Joshua Pleasnick. The man who twice brought guns to the Wisconsin state Capitol building looking for Gov. Evers has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Prosecutors accused Pleasnick of coming to the Capitol on Oct. 4 and demanding to see the governor while armed with a handgun. (Dane County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2024 3:14 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 3:27 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who twice brought guns to the Wisconsin state Capitol building looking for Gov. Tony Evers has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors accused Joshua Pleasnick of coming to the Capitol on Oct. 4 and demanding to see the governor while armed with a handgun. He was arrested, posted bail and returned to the building that night with a rifle and a baton hidden in his backpack.

He again demanded to talk to Evers but the building was closed. He was arrested again and charged with carrying a firearm in a public building, a misdemeanor.

Online court records indicate Pleasnick, now 44, pleaded guilty to that charge on May 24 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with work-release privileges.

Court records indicated attorney Michael Covey represented Pleasnick at the plea hearing. The phone system at Covey’s office wouldn’t allow messages on Monday and Covey didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Pleasnick told The Associated Press in a telephone interview about three weeks after he was arrested that he wanted to talk to Evers about why he believed men aren’t taken seriously when seeking protection orders against women.

He said he thought it was legal to openly carry a weapon in a public building and he had no intention of hurting anyone. He said he had moved to Nebraska and planned to stay away from Evers.

Court records on Monday listed Pleasnick’s address as Memphis, Tennessee.

The Associated Press


