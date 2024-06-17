Corus CEO Doug Murphy to retire, Troy Reeb and John Gossling named co-CEOs

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2024 7:29 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 7:42 am.

TORONTO — Television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. says Doug Murphy is retiring as president and CEO of the company and will be replaced by pair of company veterans.

Murphy joined Corus in 2003 as executive vice-president, business development, and held successively more senior positions until he was appointed as president and chief executive in 2015.

The parent company of Global Television says executives Troy Reeb and John Gossling have been appointed as co-chief executives, effective immediately.

Gossling will also continue in his role as chief financial officer.

In addition, Jennifer Lee has been appointed as chief administrative officer and chief legal officer. Lee had been executive vice-president and general counsel.

Corus owns both conventional and specialty television stations as well as radio stations and digital and streaming platforms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

12h ago

Man injured in shooting outside Rexdale home
Man injured in shooting outside Rexdale home

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a home in Rexdale. Authorities were notified of the shooting just after midnight at a residence located on Esmond Crescent in the Islington...

1h ago

Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts
Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts

The Canada Border Agency Services vehicle will be deployed to x-ray shipping containers in the Greater Toronto Area.

9h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

16h ago

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

12h ago

Man injured in shooting outside Rexdale home
Man injured in shooting outside Rexdale home

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a home in Rexdale. Authorities were notified of the shooting just after midnight at a residence located on Esmond Crescent in the Islington...

1h ago

Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts
Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts

The Canada Border Agency Services vehicle will be deployed to x-ray shipping containers in the Greater Toronto Area.

9h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

9h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

12h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

16h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
2:50
Finishing touches on jaw-dropping roof project
Finishing touches on jaw-dropping roof project

One of Canada's more iconic buildings has completed a technical feat of replacing what was once one of the largest PVC roofs in the country. David Zura explains how and why the stakes were especially high.

More Videos