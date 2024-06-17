1 dead, another injured in Markham motorcycle crash

York Regional Police cruiser
York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/YRP

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 17, 2024 11:40 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 11:50 pm.

York police say one person is dead and another is in hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Markham.

Officers were called to Eastbound 14th Avenue between Markham Road and Horstman Street on Monday evening.

Both riders were taken to hospital where one of them was pronounced. The other suffered unknown injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The westbound lanes remain open, but the eastbound lanes are closed.

