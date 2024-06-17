Fire at Nanaimo, B.C., supportive housing displaced more than 50 people

A firefighter puts gear away after responding to an alarm in Pointe Claire, a borough of Montreal, Thursday March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

NANAIMO — More than 50 people from a supportive-housing complex in Nanaimo, B.C., have been displaced after a fire in a mattress that was started by a cigarette.

Troy Libbus, Nanaimo Fire Rescue’s assistant chief, says their crew responded to an alarm Sunday at Samaritan Place, a supportive-housing complex that has 51 units.

He says no one was hurt, as firefighters were able to fight the blaze and evacuate residents at the same time, thanks to the building’s sprinkler system that helped suppress the fire.

Libbus says a resident of the building later admitted to police that they were smoking in their room and the mattress caught fire.

Corrie Corfield with the Island Crisis Care Society, which operates the complex, says they brought in food and clothing for the residents because many of them left with nothing more than the pyjamas they were wearing.

Corfield says they have found temporary housing for most of the 57 people who were forced out, including placing 10 people who have mobility or health issues in a motel.

“So, that’s one of the challenges in this whole situation, is a lot of the people who rely on that building and who live there have significant health challenges, and maybe seniors, or (they) may be coping with all sorts of health situations,” said Corfield.

She says all systems are back up in the building and they’ll be able to move some residents back to their units on the building’s fourth floor, which was not damaged by fire or water.

“It was a challenging day, but everyone really banded together and had a good attitude about things,” Corfield said of Sunday’s fire.

Top Stories

3 adults killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area
3 adults killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area

Three people have been killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills, just before 3:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. Toronto...

8m ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

1h ago

LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report
LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing LCBO workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, which if granted, would bring them one step closer to a strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

29m ago

GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

An emergency doctor in the GTA is calling for residents to get a COVID-19 booster after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. “I had noticed several cases of my own patients, and we had what...

13m ago

