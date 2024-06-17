Italian Coast Guard searches missing migrants after shipwreck: 12 rescued, 1 dead

Some of the 11 migrants saved from the sea after their sailboat sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Greece early Monday, June 17, 2024, are assisted in Roccella Ionica, southern Italy where they were brought by the Italian Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2024 8:51 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 9:12 am.

ROME (AP) — Italian Coast Guard was searching for possible missing people off Italy’s southern coast Monday, following the shipwreck of a sailboat with migrants on board, believed to be departing from Turkey. It was not immediately clear how many migrants were missing.

The search and rescue operation started following a Mayday call by a French boat, sailing about 120 miles (193.12 kilometers) from the Italian coast, at the limit of the SAR areas under the jurisdiction of Greece and Italy, the coast guard said in a statement.

After reporting the presence of the half-sunken boat, rescuers recovered 12 migrants from the vessel. The survivors were brought to the Calabrian port of Roccella Jonica, where they were disembarked and entrusted to the care of medical personnel.

One of the migrants died soon after, the coast guard said.

The Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (IMRCC) of the Coast Guard in Rome immediately diverted two merchant vessels sailing nearby to the scene of the rescue. Assets from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex also helped.

The Associated Press






Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

13h ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

52m ago

Man injured in shooting outside Rexdale home
Man injured in shooting outside Rexdale home

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a home in Rexdale. Authorities were notified of the shooting just after midnight at a residence located on Esmond Crescent in the Islington...

3h ago

Suspects sought after dog shot and injured north of Toronto
Suspects sought after dog shot and injured north of Toronto

York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a dog was shot and seriously injured outside of a residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Officers were called to the residence, located in the McCowan...

18m ago

