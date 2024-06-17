Malawi’s vice president laid to rest as president calls for an independent probe into his death

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, lays a wreath at the burial service for Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima in Nsipe, Malawi, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

By Gregory Gondwe, The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2024 11:13 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 11:26 am.

BLANTYRE, Malawi. (AP) — Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima was laid to rest in his village south of the capital on Monday following a funeral where President Lazarus Chakwera called for an independent probe into his death in a plane crash.

Chilima and nine other people died in the plane crash last week in Malawi’s northern region of Mzimba.

The state funeral was held at the Bingu Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday, where Chakwera and other dignitaries paid their final respects to the late vice president.

In his address, Chakwera called for an independent investigation into the crash.

“Our tears are about the desire to know what delayed the search for this plane. … I would like to assure you, Malawians, that this accident will be investigated by an independent expert,” Chakwera said amid boos and jeers from the crowd.

Hundreds of soldiers, police officers and forest rangers had searched for more than 24 hours before the wreckage was discovered in a forest plantation south of Mzuzu.

The plane was on a short flight from Lilongwe to the northern city of Mzuzu when it went missing last Monday morning. Chakwera had said earlier that air traffic controllers had told the plane not to land in Mzuzu because of bad weather and poor visibility and to return to Lilongwe. Air traffic controllers then lost contact with the plane.

Chakwera on Sunday called for unity and patience as the investigations continued, saying, “We need answers, but we must remain calm and supportive of each other during this difficult time.”

He said that the Malawi Defense Force cannot conduct an investigation “that can be credible on its own, which is why we need an independent investigation.” He did not elaborate.

The military rendered a 19-gun salute as the body was laid to rest, followed by a long trumpet post and reveille.

Those who laid wreaths included Chakwera, all of Malawi’s three former presidents and Chilima’s wife, children and relatives.

The Chilima family also called for an independent probe.

“We are grateful to the pathologists who carried out tests to ascertain the deaths, but there is need for a thorough investigation on what exactly happened. Such a probe is important to ensure that such an accident does not happen again,” said Ben Chilima, the late vice-president’s brother.

In another tragic accident, four people died at the funeral on Sunday when a vehicle crashed into bystanders, authorities said.

Gregory Gondwe, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

20m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

15h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

10m ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

2h ago

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

20m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

15h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

10m ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

12h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

15h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

19h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
More Videos