Music Review: Linda Thompson’s family and friends sing her songs on ‘Proxy Music’

This album cover image released by StorySound Records shows "Proxy Music" by Linda Thompson. (StorySound Records via AP)

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2024 2:08 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 2:12 pm.

Linda Thompson, who ranks among the finest singers of her generation, hardly sings a note on “Proxy Music,” her first album in over a decade. Instead, Thompson makes herself heard through her songwriting.

She’s often remembered for music she made with Richard Thompson, including several classic albums before their marriage ended in 1982. Linda has since released the occasional solo album, each excellent, but her ability to sing has been affected for decades by the vocal condition spasmodic dysphonia.

To sing a new batch of songs she has written, Thompson drafted proxies – hence the wonderful title. The talented cast of family and friends includes son Teddy Thompson, who produced the set; daughter Kami Thompson and son-in-law James Walbourne, who perform as the Rails; and Rufus and Martha Wainwright.

The album, which will be released Friday, is filled with lively lyrics and humor (a fabulously glam spoof of Roxy Music on the cover is reason enough to buy the LP). Thompson’s delightful language of love speaks of no-man’s land and “umpteen” paramours.

“Vicissitudes abound, life is ups and downs,” goes a couplet in “John Grant,” sung by (of course) John Grant.

The musical range is broad. Thompson’s Scottish roots show on “Bonnie Lass,” a ballad of lost love sung by the Proclaimers, while Grant explores the underappreciated genre of Icelandic-British-Americana with references to Reykjavik, London and the fictional town of Lake Woebegon.

Eliza Carthy performs “That’s the Way the Polka Goes” as a West End fiddle tune. Rufus Wainwright expresses a comical wariness of happiness while sinking his formidable tenor into the cabaret lament “Darling This Will Never Do.”

Among Thompson’s co-writers is ex-husband Richard on “Three Shaky Ships,” a beautiful ballad that would fit nicely on one of their 1970s albums. Instead, it’s sung by the Unthanks. The tune’s advice: Don’t give your heart away.

Richard Thompson, who recently released his own fine new album, also contributes instrumental support, as does their grandson, Zak Hobbs, and Walbourne, who is also the Pretenders’ lead guitarist.

Linda is among the background vocalists on one cut, and the collaborative spirit reaches a zenith on the hilarious finale, “Those Damn Roches,” a waltz celebrating the bonds of blood and song. Teddy handles lead vocals, and he and a large supporting chorus ask, “When we are singing loud and strong, who can take us?”

It sounds just like Linda Thompson.

___

AP music reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Steven Wine, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

10m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

18h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests
Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests

Nearly a hundred suspected criminals are likely shaken and stirred after Project Martini -- a Durham Regional Police probe into drug dealing and human trafficking. The five-week long project resulted...

56m ago

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

10m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

18h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests
Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests

Nearly a hundred suspected criminals are likely shaken and stirred after Project Martini -- a Durham Regional Police probe into drug dealing and human trafficking. The five-week long project resulted...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

15h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

18h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

22h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
More Videos