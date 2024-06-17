New Jersey’s attorney general charges an influential Democratic power broker with racketeering

FILE - George Norcross, New Jersey businessman, is seen, Aug. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. New Jersey’s attorney general has charged the influential Democratic power broker with racketeering and other charges in connection with government issued tax credits, according to an indictment unsealed Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2024 1:11 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 1:12 pm.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general has charged influential Democratic power broker George Norcross with racketeering and other charges in connection with government issued tax credits, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Attorney General Matt Platkin was set to announce the charges at a news conference in Trenton.

Norcross, a former Democratic National Committee member and one-time head of the Camden County Democratic Party, has been an influential figure in state politics. The indictment alleges that Norcross and others got property rights along the Camden waterfront and collected millions of dollars in state-backed tax credits.

The indictment alleges that Norcoss and his associates “used their political influence to tailor New Jersey economic development legislation to their preferences. After the legislation was enacted in September 2013, members and associates of the Norcross Enterprise conspired to, and did, extort and coerce others to obtain — for certain individuals and business entities — properties and property rights on the Camden, New Jersey waterfront and associated tax incentive credits.”

A message seeking comment was left with Norcross’ attorney and a spokesperson.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

1h ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

16h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

3h ago

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

1h ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

16h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

14h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

17h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

21h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
More Videos