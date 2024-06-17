Primo Water to merge with Poland Spring parent company BlueTriton Brands

<p>Primo Water Corp. has signed a deal to merge with of BlueTriton Brands Inc., the company behind spring water brands including Poland Spring, Deer Park and Ozarka. A bottle of Poland Spring water is seen Thursday, Nov. 10, 2005, in Fryeburg, Maine.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2024 1:26 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 1:42 pm.

TORONTO — The companies behind bottled water brands Mountain Valley and Pure Life are combining.

Primo Water Corp. has signed a deal to merge with BlueTriton Brands Inc.

Under the agreement, shareholders of both companies will exchange their shares for shares in a new holding company. Primo Water shareholders are expected to hold a 43 per cent stake in the combined company, while BlueTriton shareholders will own 57 per cent.

Toronto-listed Primo Water also intends to pay a special dividend of up 82 cents U.S. per share to its shareholders before the deal closes.

The combined company is expected to be dual headquartered in Tampa, Fla., and Stamford, Conn., with Dean Metropoulos, the current chair of BlueTriton to serve as non-executive chair. Robbert Rietbroek, the current chief executive of Primo Water, will serve as chief executive of the combined company,

The new company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Primo Water used to be called Cott Corp. before the company changed its name after it acquired Primo Water, a provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PRMW)

The Canadian Press

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

12m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

18h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests
Probe into Oshawa-area drug dealing and human trafficking results in nearly 100 arrests

Nearly a hundred suspected criminals are likely shaken and stirred after Project Martini -- a Durham Regional Police probe into drug dealing and human trafficking. The five-week long project resulted...

57m ago

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

15h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

18h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

22h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
