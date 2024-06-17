Rescuers find more victims after a landslide in Ecuador, rising the death toll to 8

A tractor removes the debris caused by a landslide in El Placer, Ecuador, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2024 9:22 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 9:56 pm.

RIO VERDE, Ecuador (AP) — Rescue teams and some inhabitants searched the mud Monday looking for more victims of a landslide in central Ecuador that killed at least eight people.

Heavy rains over the weekend drenched several provinces of Ecuador, but the community of Baños was one of the most affected when a hill partially collapsed Sunday and swept over some houses and vehicles.

Ecuador’s Risk Management office said in a press release that besides the eight confirmed deaths, 11 others were missing and 22 more were injured.

Baños, which is about 135 kilometers (84 miles) south of the capital, Quito, is known among tourists as a jumping-off point for adventures in the Amazon jungle.

“Pain, sadness, resignation for the family,” one resident, Edgar Paredes, said in describing the loss of his son in the landslide.

Search teams and some inhabitants removed debris by hand, though heavy machinery was also put to use.

The initial death toll Sunday was six, but authorities reported Monday two more bodies had been removed.

As the searchers worked in the mud, some residents sought to recover furniture from damaged houses.

Across Ecuador, storms caused other landslides and flooding in at least 13 provinces, destroying some bridges and highways, severing the main road connecting Ecuador’s highlands to its Amazonian provinces.

Two other people died in two different provinces because of the rains, the Risk Management officed said.

The Associated Press













Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those found dead. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York...

1h ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

6h ago

At least two injured in Mississauga multi-vehicle crash
At least two injured in Mississauga multi-vehicle crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga Monday evening. Peel police say they were called to Ridgeway Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road just before 7 p.m. to reports...

8m ago

Toronto extending hours on 10 outdoor pools during heat warning
Toronto extending hours on 10 outdoor pools during heat warning

Toronto is extending hours at 10 outdoor pools across the city in response to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada. According to the warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada...

4h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those found dead. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York...

1h ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

6h ago

At least two injured in Mississauga multi-vehicle crash
At least two injured in Mississauga multi-vehicle crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga Monday evening. Peel police say they were called to Ridgeway Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road just before 7 p.m. to reports...

8m ago

Toronto extending hours on 10 outdoor pools during heat warning
Toronto extending hours on 10 outdoor pools during heat warning

Toronto is extending hours at 10 outdoor pools across the city in response to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada. According to the warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

6h ago

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.

5h ago

2:49
Fans of postponed Toronto music festival wait for answers
Fans of postponed Toronto music festival wait for answers

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets.

9h ago

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

23h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.
More Videos