Sheriff plans to give update in Michigan mass shooting as investigators search for motive

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, Rochester Hills Fire Department and other jurisdictions secure the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 12:56 pm.

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff planned to give an update Monday in the investigation of a weekend shooting that wounded nine people at a suburban Detroit splash pad.

The random attack in Rochester Hills was one of at least four mass shootings in the U.S. on Saturday and early Sunday.

Michael Nash, 42, fired as many as 28 times Saturday, stopping several times to reload, police said. He subsequently went home to Shelby Township, where he killed himself.

Nash had no criminal history but apparently suffered privately from “mental health challenges,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

A splash pad is a recreational area with a nonslip surface where people can play in fountains and water sprays.

Nine people were wounded, including an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the head; his 4-year-old brother, who was shot in the leg; and the boys’ mother, who was hit in the abdomen and leg.

Bouchard said Nash had no connections to the splash pad or any victims.

Nash’s neighbors told the Detroit News that his father died two years ago and that he lived with his mother, who has been traveling the United States.

“He’s a loner. The blinds are always pulled over there,” neighbor Kyleen Duchene told the newspaper.

Elsewhere in the U.S., six people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Lathrup Village, another Detroit suburb. Seven people were shot at a party in Methuen, Massachusetts, and eight people were shot during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas. Two people were killed in that shooting.

Rochester Hills is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Oxford, where in 2021 a 15-year-old fatally shot four high school students.

The Associated Press







Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

1h ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

16h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

3h ago

