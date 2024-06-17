S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 132.73 points at 21,506.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.94 points at 38,645.10. The S&P 500 index was up 12.40 points at 5,444.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 28.54 points at 17,717.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.70 cents US compared with 72.72 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up 85 cents at US$78.90 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$11.10 at US$2,338.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down six cents at US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press