S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading

A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 132.73 points at 21,506.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.94 points at 38,645.10. The S&P 500 index was up 12.40 points at 5,444.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 28.54 points at 17,717.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.70 cents US compared with 72.72 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up 85 cents at US$78.90 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$11.10 at US$2,338.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down six cents at US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

19m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

15h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

9m ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

2h ago

Top Stories

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

19m ago

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

15h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

9m ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

12h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

15h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

19h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
More Videos