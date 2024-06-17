Suspects sought after dog shot and injured north of Toronto

York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a dog was shot and seriously injured outside of a residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Officers were called to the residence, located in the McCowan Road and Bloomington Road area, just after 9:30 p.m. on June 14 for a weapons call.

It’s alleged that the homeowner’s two dogs exited the vehicle, ran to the side of the garage and began barking. Police said the homeowner heard a single gunshot, ran to the side of the garage and found one of the dogs was injured.

Two male suspects, both dressed in dark clothing, were seen fleeing the scene.

The York Regional Police Canine Unit arrived at the residence and administered first-aid to the injured dog. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police noted that the canine unit tracked the suspects to a nearby residence, where it is believed they fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information or dashcam and video footage is asked to contact investigators.