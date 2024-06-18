Alabama man pleads guilty to threatening Georgia prosecutor and sheriff over Trump election case

FILE - Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis speaks at Turner Chapel AME church Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. An Alabama man has pleaded guilty in federal court to leaving threatening phone messages for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the county sheriff last summer because of the pending indictment of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 5:49 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 5:56 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama man pleaded guilty Tuesday to leaving threatening phone messages for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the county sheriff last summer because he was angry over the election-interference investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Arthur Ray Hanson II made the phone calls just over a week before Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County on Aug. 14.

Hanson of Huntsville, Alabama, told a federal judge at his plea hearing Tuesday that he never meant harm to Willis, whose office is prosecuting Trump and the others, or to Sheriff Patrick Labat, whose staff booked the former president at the Fulton County jail and took his mug shot.

“I made a stupid phone call,” Hanson said in court. “I’m not a violent person.”

He will be sentenced at a later date, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bret Hobson told the judge that prosecutors will seek leniency for Hanson because he took responsibility for his actions.

At the plea hearing, Hanson admitted to calling a Fulton County government customer service line on Aug. 6 and leaving voicemails for the prosecutor and the sheriff.

In one message, Hanson warned Willis: “When you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, anytime you’re alone, be looking over your shoulder.”

His message for Labat warned of consequences for taking a jail booking photo of Trump.

“If you take a mug shot of the president and you’re the reason it happened, some bad (expletive)’s gonna happen to you,” the voice message said, according to court records.

The indictment obtained by Willis’ office alleged a wide-ranging scheme by Trump and others to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. It was the fourth criminal case brought against the former president in a matter of months and had been widely anticipated.

The sheriff commented publicly beforehand that anyone indicted in the case would be booked according to normal procedures, including having a jail mug shot taken.

A federal grand jury indicted Hanson in October on charges of making interstate threats via phone.

Hanson told U.S. Magistrate Regina Cannon on Tuesday that he was angered by the investigation of Trump and made the phone calls hoping authorities would back down.

“I didn’t knowingly know I was threatening anybody,” he told the judge. “To me, it was a warning.”

The Associated Press

Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children
Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children. One of those children is five-year-old...

1h ago

Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area
Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area

Toronto police have identified two people who were shot to death in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon, but the identity of the shooter, who also died, has not been released. Police say they arrived...

49m ago

OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter
OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are opening an investigation into the sports betting involving former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter. In a statement to CityNews, OPP said they completed an assessment...

1h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

4h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

19h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.
1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.
