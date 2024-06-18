Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer capture 1960s rebel cool in ‘The Bikeriders’

This image released by Focus Features shows Jodie Comer, left, and Austin Butler in a scene from "The Bikeriders." (Focus Features via AP)

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 10:14 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 10:26 am.

Jeff Nichols had dreamt of making a film about a 1960s motorcycle clubs for over 20 years.

The obsession started when he first cracked open Danny Lyon’s book “The Bikeriders,” a New Journalism-style account of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club in the mid-1960s. He saw it as a story about rebels, romantics, frauds and the end of an era.

But he didn’t quite realize just how terrifying it would be to film the motorcycles in motion.

The bikes were vintage. The actors, including Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, would be riding at high speeds. And there would be no helmets. At some point, one of his stunt coordinators just came out with it: “There is no way to make this 100% safe.”

They went for it. The danger was kind of the point. And everyone made it out unscathed.

“The Bikeriders” ( racing into theaters nationwide Friday ) is a rare summer gem: An original film with stars (including Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus and Mike Faist), cool cred, pathos and a clear-eyed wistfulness for a brief moment and a type of guy.

“This is a film that’s really about nostalgia,” Nichols said. There is a sadness that comes with that. But there’s also a joy in remembering it.”

Catching a star on the rise

Nichols has always had luck with casting, getting movie stars in his films right as they’re about to break big (like Jessica Chastain in “Take Shelter”).

For “The Bikeriders,” it was Butler. “ Elvis ” had yet to come out, but when he met him, he was certain: This is a movie star.

“I read a lot of scripts and this one just felt different,” Butler said. “It felt full of humanity and these cinematic moments…I felt like I was being invited into this other world. And he was one of the coolest characters I’ve ever read.”

Butler’s Benny is also the most enigmatic of the bunch: A guy whose face is never shown in Lyon’s book and who is never interviewed – just talked about.

“I love how Jeff talks about him as being this empty cup that everybody wants to fill with their own expectations and their own responsibilities. He doesn’t want any of that,” Butler said. “That’s when he wants to cut loose and be free.”

Nichols wanted Benny to be bottled up until the end and remembered telling his star to “pull it back” a few times.

“Like, stop smiling,” Nichols laughed. “When that kid smiles the whole world smiles.”

But he soon realized that was missing the point of casting someone like Butler — an emotive actor with a big heart.

“That character got better because of him,” Nichols said.

A different point of view

One of Nichols’ biggest breakthroughs was when he realized the narrator should be Kathy, who falls for Benny at first sight and gets wrapped up in the club.

“She just pops off the page,” Nichols said. “She’s witty, she’s introspective, she’s self-deprecating, she’s infuriating at times. She is a real person.”

Comer saw in her a fascinating character, an “ordinary” but still extraordinary person that reminded her of women she knew growing up in Liverpool. She worked tirelessly to nail Kathy’s very specific working-class Chicago accent.

But on another level, she was just a better voice for what he wanted to say.

“The ultimate truth, and a subtext of the film, is that men are really bad at sharing their emotions,” he said. “Observing this group in the hands of a male narrator I think would be really boring.”

Fact, fiction and telling a good story

“The Bikeriders” is a work of fiction. Nichols didn’t want to be the historian of the Outlaws, a group which still exists. He mostly wanted to capture this time and culture and evoke the feeling he got when he opened that book so many years ago.

But he also draws heavily on Lyon’s images, some of which are recreated, and reporting. Much of Kathy’s dialogue are things the real Kathy, who was married to Benny, said. Hardy’s character Johnny was also apparently inspired by the Marlon Brando film “The Wild One” to start the club. He was the leader and also a bit of a fraud — a suburban dad with a real job on the side.

Nichols chose to make the film in color, instead of mimicking Lyon’s famous use of black-and-white photography.

“They’re beautiful, but they are romanticized,” Nichols said. “I think when you put them in color, they become less affected. They become more realistic.”

The joys and pains of riding those bikes

Like Butler, Hardy came into the film with some motorcycle know-how. But neither would describe it as a leg up — antique bikes are a different beast.

“It just happens to be a convenience because I can ride as opposed to lying about skiing,” Hardy said.

Still, once they got it down it could be rather exciting.

“It was exhilarating riding in a giant group,” Butler said. “You feel the energy of every motorcycle coming together.”

Comer said riding on the back of Benny’s bike, in the Cincinnati night with engines roaring and street lights twinkling, was “a really magical kind of movie moment.”

And the danger was ever-present. But it also resulted in some real movie magic, like the near-impossible recreation of one of Lyon’s most famous photographs with a single rider speeding across the Ohio Bridge.

In the film, Butler is the rider. They had shut down a bridge. They couldn’t do it more than twice (both logistically and because they couldn’t risk anything with their star). They had a 35mm film camera mounted on a car with a moving crane, attempting to speed alongside Butler.

“All of a sudden we lock in the cameras in the right spot, the bridge is in the right spot, Austin looks back, then he drives off,” Nichols said. “And you’re like holy (expletive): ‘We got it.’”

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

updated

4m ago

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day
Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heat wave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

2h ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

2h ago

Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown
Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown

A Toronto firefighter was seriously injured as crews worked to contain an overnight three-alarm residential fire in Midtown. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to Taunton Road, near Mount Pleasant...

1h ago

Top Stories

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

updated

4m ago

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day
Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heat wave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

2h ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

2h ago

Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown
Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown

A Toronto firefighter was seriously injured as crews worked to contain an overnight three-alarm residential fire in Midtown. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to Taunton Road, near Mount Pleasant...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

11h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

15h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:41
Toronto bakes under 'heat dome'
Toronto bakes under 'heat dome'

The first big blast of summer heat has arrived, with a major heat warning expected to last most of the week. Shauna Hunt explains how the latest weather can be potentially dangerous for some.

15h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

18h ago

More Videos