Elton John doc, Amy Adams horror comedy among first titles announced for Toronto fest

TORONTO — A documentary about Elton John and an Amy Adams-led horror comedy about a stay-at-home mom whose life turns surreal will have their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Elton John: Never Too Late” promises to “pull the back the curtain” on the superstar’s life and is co-directed by R.J Cutler and Toronto’s David Furnish, John’s husband.

Marielle Heller’s “Nightbitch” joins a lineup including South Korean spy film “Harbin,” directed by Woo Min-ho, and the animated sci-fi adventure “The Wild Robot,” directed by Chris Saunders and featuring the voice of Lupita Nyong’o as a shipwrecked robot.

The festival also plans to toast Toronto filmmaker David Cronenberg with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, and Adams with a performer’s prize, at the Tribute Awards on Sept. 8. Ottawa’s Sandra Oh has been named the gala’s honorary chair.

Also bound for TIFF is Mike Flanagan’s sci-fi drama “The Life of Chuck,” starring Tom Hiddleston and based on the 2020 Stephen King short story, and the coming-of-age film “Rez Ball,” directed by Sydney Freeland and produced by LeBron James, about an Indigenous basketball team.

TIFF’s 49th edition is set for Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press