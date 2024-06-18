French actress Anouk Aimée, a Golden Globe-winner for her role in ‘A Man and a Woman,’ dies at 92

PARIS (AP) — French actress Anouk Aimée, winner of a Golden Globe for her starring role in “A Man and a Woman” by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, has died, her agent said Tuesday. She was 92.

Agent Sébastien Perrolat said in an text message to The Associated Press that Aimée died Tuesday morning “surrounded by her loved ones.” He did not give a cause of death.

Aimée’s daughter Manuela Papatakis first announced her death in an Instagram post, saying: “We are extremely sad to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimée.”

“I was beside her when she died this morning, at her home in Paris,” she said.

Born in Paris to parents who both worked as actors, Aimée worked with an array of acclaimed directors, including Federico Fellini, Bernardo Bertolucci and Robert Altman.

She won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in 1967, for her role as a widow in a complex romance in “A Man and a Woman,” alongside French film legend Jean-Louis Trintignant, who died in 2022.

The Associated Press