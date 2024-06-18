Haiti police meet Kenyan commanders ahead of deployment of UN-backed mission to fight gangs

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 10:22 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 10:27 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A team of Haitian police commanders on Tuesday met Kenya’s inspector general of police ahead of a planned deployment to the violence-hit Caribbean country expected to take place by the end of June.

Kenya is set to lead a U.N.-backed multinational peacekeeping mission with officers drawn from several countries to combat gang violence in Haiti that has left thousands of people dead and forced more than 360,000 others to flee their homes.

“We are counting on your support,” Haitian Police official Joachim Prohete told Kenya’s Inspector Japhet Koome in a meeting in Nairobi, as police clashed with anti-taxation protesters in the streets.

“We are ready and committed to come over and assist whenever needed,” Koome told the Haitian delegation in return.

The Haitian police also met commanders of the 1,000 Kenyan officers who will be deployed as part of the multinational peacekeeping mission.

Kenya will also host Haitian police for training, and the delegation in Nairobi on Tuesday visited the barracks where drills will take place, Kenyan police said.

President William Ruto last week said Kenya will honor its commitment to restore peace in the Caribbean nation. U.S. President Joe Biden during Ruto’s state visit in May expressed deep appreciation for Kenya’s planned deployment.

The deployment that was set to take place in May was postponed to allow completion of bases where the officers will operate from and the procurement of key equipment including vehicles.

Haiti has endured poverty, political instability and natural disasters for decades. International intervention in Haiti has a complicated history. A U.N.-approved stabilization mission to Haiti that started in June 2004 was marred by a sexual abuse scandal and the introduction of cholera, which killed nearly 10,000 people. The mission ended in October 2017.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

updated

1m ago

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day
Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heat wave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

2h ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

2h ago

Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown
Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown

A Toronto firefighter was seriously injured as crews worked to contain an overnight three-alarm residential fire in Midtown. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to Taunton Road, near Mount Pleasant...

1h ago

Top Stories

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

updated

1m ago

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day
Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heat wave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

2h ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

2h ago

Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown
Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown

A Toronto firefighter was seriously injured as crews worked to contain an overnight three-alarm residential fire in Midtown. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to Taunton Road, near Mount Pleasant...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

11h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

15h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:41
Toronto bakes under 'heat dome'
Toronto bakes under 'heat dome'

The first big blast of summer heat has arrived, with a major heat warning expected to last most of the week. Shauna Hunt explains how the latest weather can be potentially dangerous for some.

15h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

18h ago

More Videos