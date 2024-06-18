19-year-old dead in crash on Hwy. 404 in East Gwillimbury

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 18, 2024 7:50 am.

A 19-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 404 in East Gwillimbury, north of Toronto, on Monday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes north of Queensville Sideroad. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was heading north on the highway when it went off the roadway and rolled over.

The driver, from Keswick, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Police continue to investigate.

