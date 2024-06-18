Justin Timberlake arrested: What you need to know about the pop star

FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 2:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island. He was released and his next court date is scheduled for July 26, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office. Timberlake and his representatives have not commented.

Here’s what you need to know about the 43-year-old singer:

From boy band to R&B

Timberlake began his career at 12, starring in Disney’s “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” alongside future girlfriend Britney Spears. In 1995, he became a leading presence in what turned into one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, NSYNC.

In 2000, their “No Strings Attached” album sold more than 1.1 million copies in its first day and more than 2.4 million in its first week. That set a world record for more than a decade.

In 2002, the band went on a hiatus that became permanent. Timberlake launched a blockbuster solo career with hits like “SexyBack,” “What Goes Around…Comes Around” and “Suit & Tie.”

His solo debut, the Grammy-award winning “Justified,” was followed by critically acclaimed R&B-pop records including 2006’s “FutureSex/LoveSounds.” It wasn’t until 2018’s folk detour, “Man of the Woods,” that Timberlake’s popularity began to falter.

In March, he released his first new album in six years, the nostalgic “Everything I Thought It Was,” a return to his familiar future funk sound.

On screen and on stage

Timberlake has starred in a number of films and is best known for his role of Sean Parker in the Oscar-award winning “The Social Network” and for starring with Mila Kunis in the 2011 rom-com, “Friends with Benefits.” Since 2016, he has had a leading role in the animated “Trolls” franchise as the voice of Branch.

He has won 10 Grammys. In 2017, he was nominated for an Oscar for his song “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” from “Trolls.” He has won four Emmys for his various contributions to “Saturday Night Live.”

In April, Timberlake kicked off his “The Forget Tomorrow” world tour, which runs through Dec. 20. He is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday before heading to New York City’s Madison Square Garden next week. It is not immediately clear whether his arrest will affect the tour.

The personal and the public

Timberlake grew up in Tennessee, raised by his mother, Lynn Harless — who is credited with coining the NSYNC name — and his stepfather, Paul Harless, a Baptist church choir director.

In 2012, Timberlake married actress Jessica Biel. They have two sons together. In 2019, Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel after he was seen holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright. He wrote on Instagram that “for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

In 2004, Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson during the Super Bowl. Part of their choreography included a moment where Timberlake grabbed her chest. The move was supposed to reveal additional fabric but instead exposed her right breast in one of television’s most infamous wardrobe malfunctions. Jackson was barred a week later from the Grammy telecast, causing an outcry.

In 2021, Timberlake featured in the documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” a result of the “Free Britney” movement. Timberlake and Spears dated around the turn of the millennium. When they ended things, Timberlake portrayed himself as the victim. Spears became the subject of vitriolic press, suffering the consequences of his publicity. Spears’ 2023 memoir, “The Woman in Me,” devotes several chapters to their relationship, including deeply personal details.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

1h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

49m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

7h ago

The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month
The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month

A heat wave isn't the best time for a public pool to be out of order, but the Trinity Community Recreation Centre's tot pool has been in and out of service since May. While the adult pool is clean and...

41m ago

