Lawyer for man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie says client doesn’t want offered plea deal

FILE - Hadi Matar, the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie, arrives for an arraignment at the Chautauqua County Courthouse, Aug. 13, 2022, in Mayville, N.Y. Matar is not interested in an offered plea deal that would shorten his time in state prison but expose him to federal prison on a separate terrorism-related charge, his lawyer said Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 12:47 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 12:56 pm.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie is not interested in an offered plea deal that would shorten his time in state prison but expose him to federal prison on a separate terrorism-related charge, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Hadi Matar sat silently in Chautauqua County Court as lawyers outlined a proposal they said was worked out between state and federal prosecutors and agreed to by Rushdie over the past several months.

The agreement would have Matar plead guilty in Chautauqua County to attempted murder in exchange for a maximum state prison sentence of 20 years, down from 25 years. He would then also plead guilty to a yet-to-be-filed federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, which could result in an additional 20 years, attorneys said.

Matar, 26, has been held without bail since his 2022 arrest immediately after prosecutors say he attacked the acclaimed writer as he was about to address an audience at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Rushdie was blinded in one eye. Moderator Henry Reese also was wounded.

Matar has pleaded not guilty.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said Rushdie favors the “global resolution” proposed in the case, which otherwise could mean two separate trials.

“His preference was to see this matter come to an end,” said Schmidt, who initially opposed reducing the maximum state prison term.

Matar’s attorney, Nathaniel Barone, said Matar wants to take his chances at trial.

“He’s saying, `What have I got to lose?,” Barone said after the hearing.

Judge David Foley instructed Matar to discuss the offer with Barone and to provide an answer at his next appearance, July 2.

Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

updated

2h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

updated

2h ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

5h ago

Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Rexdale

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Highway 427 around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics say the man...

1h ago

