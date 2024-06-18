Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2024 6:20 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 6:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,611.30, down 23.42 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.02, or 2.21 per cent, to $47.27 on 22.1 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada (TSX:POW). Finance. Down 28 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $37.92 on 8.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 81 cents, or 1.62 per cent, to $50.78 on 5.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up eight cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $4.52 on 5.4 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down two cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $4.32 on 5.3 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $49.69 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI). Technology. Up five cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $44.16. Nuvei Corp. shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a plan that will see the company bought by an American private equity firm and taken private at a US$6.3-billion valuation. The company says 99.24 per cent of those who voted were in favour of the deal that will see them paid US$34 per share in cash. The proposal for the Montreal-based payment technology firm was put forward by Advent International, alongside existing shareholders Novacap, CDPQ and Nuvei chair and CEO Philip Fayer in April. Under the deal, Fayer will remain CEO and chair and Nuvei will continue to be based in Montreal.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX: BLDP). Industrials. Up 24 cents, or 6.84 per cent, to $3.75. Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Vertiv have signed a partnership deal focused on the use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell systems for backup power applications in data centres. Vertiv is a maker of power and cooling systems and other equipment used by data centres. Nicolas Pocard, vice-president of marketing and strategic partnership at Ballard, says the agreement allows the companies to work together to offer cost-effective, zero greenhouse-gas-emission fuel cell backup power solutions that are scalable. Vertiv has used Ballard fuel cell power modules as part of one of its uninterruptible power systems in a proof of concept at its Ohio facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

1h ago

Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition
Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition

A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The female victim, believed...

1h ago

Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children
Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children. One of those children is five-year-old...

3h ago

Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area
Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area

Toronto police have identified two people who were shot to death in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon, but the identity of the shooter, who also died, has not been released. Police say they arrived...

2h ago

