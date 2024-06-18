Officials release autopsy of Missouri student Riley Strain

FILE - This undated photo provided by Chris Whiteid show Riley Strain on Jan. 2, 2024. A newly released autopsy report says the University of Missouri student whose body was recovered from a river after going missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks died from accidental drowning and intoxication. News outlets report that Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office released Strain’s autopsy report Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Chris Whiteid via AP, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 4:57 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student whose body was recovered from a river after going missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks, died from accidental drowning and intoxication, according to a newly released autopsy report.

News outlets report that Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office released Strain’s autopsy report Tuesday. The autopsy states that Strain’s blood alcohol level was .228, nearly three times the legal limit for driving. He also had delta-9, a THC compound, in his system.

Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. A massive search was quickly launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a riverbank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

Strain’s body was recovered from the Cumberland River about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown on March 22. No foul play was suspected, investigators said.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children
Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children. One of those children is five-year-old...

1h ago

Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area
Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area

Toronto police have identified two people who were shot to death in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon, but the identity of the shooter, who also died, has not been released. Police say they arrived...

48m ago

OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter
OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are opening an investigation into the sports betting involving former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter. In a statement to CityNews, OPP said they completed an assessment...

1h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

4h ago

Top Stories

Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children
Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children. One of those children is five-year-old...

1h ago

Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area
Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area

Toronto police have identified two people who were shot to death in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon, but the identity of the shooter, who also died, has not been released. Police say they arrived...

48m ago

OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter
OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are opening an investigation into the sports betting involving former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter. In a statement to CityNews, OPP said they completed an assessment...

1h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

19h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.
1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.
More Videos