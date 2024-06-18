Panel to review water main break that has forced Calgary to conserve water

The City of Calgary will be reviewing why a major pipeline burst in the city's northwest nearly two weeks ago. The damaged section of a water pipe is shown in this handout image provided by the City of Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-City of Calgary *MANDATORY CREDIT *

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2024 12:04 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 12:12 pm.

CALGARY — A panel of experts is to review why a major pipeline burst in Calgary nearly two weeks ago, forcing the city and surrounding regions to conserve water.

David Duckworth, the city’s chief administrative officer, says the panel will be composed of academics and industry experts and will suggest changes to prevent future water disruptions.

Duckworth says the main ruptured area has been fixed and engineers are working on repairing structural deficiencies in five other spots along the pipe.

He says repairs could take three to five weeks and new pipe to replace two defected spots is set to arrive from San Diego.

Calgary, a city of 1.6 million people, and surrounding municipalities have been under a combination of mandatory and voluntary water restrictions since the water main ruptured 13 days ago in the city’s northwest.

All outdoor watering is banned, and city officials have been calling on residents to reduce toilet flushes, take shorter showers and do fewer loads of laundry and dishes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

updated

39m ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

updated

1h ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

4h ago

Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Rexdale

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Highway 427 around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics say the man...

23m ago

