Parliamentary budget officer says government not muzzling him over carbon price data

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says he was not "muzzled" by the federal Liberals over economic data related to the impact of carbon pricing. Giroux, centre, waits to appear before the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs (SECD) at the Senate in the Parliamentary Precinct of Ottawa, on Monday, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 4:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says he is not being “muzzled” by the federal Liberals over economic data related to the impact of carbon pricing.

Giroux is correcting the record after he says he left the wrong impression at a committee meeting two weeks ago.

On June 3, Giroux was asked about his carbon pricing analysis at the House of Commons finance committee, after he had acknowledged earlier this spring that his original analysis was flawed.

During that meeting, he agreed with Conservative MP Marty Morantz that the Liberals were preventing him from talking about government data.

But at a separate committee meeting Monday, when Liberal MP Charles Sousa asked Giroux to confirm that claim, he said it was a mistake.

He says he was told not to disclose the actual data Environment and Climate Change Canada gave him to prepare his analysis, but he was not being muzzled from including the data in his analysis.

The documents include a number of spreadsheets on GDP and emissions data based on economic and climate models of the impact of carbon pricing.

The government had previously refused to make the data public, saying it was only telling part of the story without factoring in the positive economic impacts of climate investments and the carbon rebates or the negative economic impacts of climate change itself.

However, the spreadsheets were released last Thursday just as the Conservatives tabled a motion demanding their release.

The data showed that with carbon pricing, Canada’s emissions will be 12 per cent lower in 2030 than without it, a difference that amounts to about 78 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

On the economic side, carbon pricing will reduce the national GDP by 0.9 per cent of $25 billion.

The Conservatives say the Liberals refused to release the data because it confirms that carbon pricing has a negative economic impact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children
Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children. One of those children is five-year-old...

1h ago

Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area
Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area

Toronto police have identified two people who were shot to death in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon, but the identity of the shooter, who also died, has not been released. Police say they arrived...

50m ago

OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter
OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are opening an investigation into the sports betting involving former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter. In a statement to CityNews, OPP said they completed an assessment...

1h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

4h ago

Top Stories

Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children
Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children. One of those children is five-year-old...

1h ago

Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area
Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area

Toronto police have identified two people who were shot to death in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon, but the identity of the shooter, who also died, has not been released. Police say they arrived...

50m ago

OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter
OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are opening an investigation into the sports betting involving former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter. In a statement to CityNews, OPP said they completed an assessment...

1h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

19h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.
1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.
More Videos