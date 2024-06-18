Pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured in North York

A vehicle is towed away from the scene after a pedestrian was struck at Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate on June 18, 2024
A vehicle is towed away from the scene after a pedestrian was struck at Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate on June 18, 2024. (Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 18, 2024 1:56 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 3:05 pm.

A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in North York.

Emergency responders were called to Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate south of Finch Avenue West around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to a trauma centre.

Police have closed Jane in both directions from Yewtree Boulevard to Eddystone Avenue.

No further details were immediately available.

