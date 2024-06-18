Pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured in North York
Posted June 18, 2024 1:56 pm.
Last Updated June 18, 2024 3:05 pm.
A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in North York.
Emergency responders were called to Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate south of Finch Avenue West around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to a trauma centre.
Police have closed Jane in both directions from Yewtree Boulevard to Eddystone Avenue.
No further details were immediately available.