Quavo hosts summit against gun violence featuring VP Kamala Harris on late rapper Takeoff’s birthday

FILE - Quavo arrives at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles on July 12, 2023. Quavo is hosting the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 8:41 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 8:42 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migos rapper Quavo’s quest to transform his nephew Takeoff’s tragic shooting into a force for change is convening with a summit against gun violence on what would have been the late rapper’s 30th birthday.

Quavo is hosting the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Tuesday — the same day as Takeoff’s birthday. The music performer will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris in a fireside chat during the one-day summit, which will also include panel discussions about the gun violence prevention and youth programs.

For Quavo, it’s been a rough road since Takeoff’s untimely death in 2022. But many of his family members — including his nephew’s mother — often encourage him to keep pushing forward.

“It’s super hard every day. I’m still crying. I’m still grieving. I’m still mourning,” said Quavo, who along with his family launched the Rocket Foundation in honor of Takeoff and committed millions to invest into community violence intervention.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper attended the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference where he met with political figures including Harris and Greg Jackson, who is now the deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention after his stint with the Community Justice Action Fund.

“Just to look behind me and see that I got the VP and guys like Greg Jackson and other survivors that actually fell victim to the same thing, I know that I’m not alone,” Quavo continued. “This is my second calling. This is very personal to me. That’s what makes my drive and motivation to go even harder.”

Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who was shot outside a Houston bowling alley after a disagreement over a lucrative dice game. Takeoff’s death was among a string of fatal shootings in recent years that involved hip-hop stars such as Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, PnB Rock and Young Dolph.

Quavo calls the foundation and summit a “certified movement.” Earlier this year, he and the foundation created the Sparks Grant program, which supports organizations working to minimize community violence.

The program will award $100,000 in grants to Atlanta-focused organizations.

“I feel like a lot of people just announce foundations and keep it moving for nonprofit purposes or even financial issues,” he said. “But I’m on the ground. I’m actually working. We’re getting things done. We’re getting results. We’re raising real money. We’re going down into the real communities where the problem has been an issue.”

Quavo’s discussion with Harris will touch on the impact that community violence intervention can make and the importance of youth support systems in decreasing gun violence. A separate roundtable discussion will connect families of victims with survivors, who are expected to share their stories.

The summit will feature panels focused on the gun violence crisis in the United States and how community violence intervention is a long-term solution for this issue. Another will discuss the importance of supporting youth in the fight against gun violence and visibility to youth resources.

Quavo hopes the summit can lead to more partnerships between the Rocket Foundation and the White House. He’s on a mission to ensure his voice is heard and honor his nephew’s legacy.

“It hits hard when it hits home,” he said. “We’re trying to avoid that. Just because it’s next door, you don’t close your door. You can open the door and help your neighborhood. It’s joining hands with the world and making sure this awareness is on a national billboard. That’s my platform.”

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day
Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heat wave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

29m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

57m ago

Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown
Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown

A Toronto firefighter was seriously injured as crews worked to contain an overnight three-alarm residential fire in Midtown. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to Taunton Road, near Mount Pleasant...

19m ago

Woman in critical condition, 2 others injured in Mississauga crash
Woman in critical condition, 2 others injured in Mississauga crash

A woman is in critical condition, and two others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Monday evening. Peel Regional Police say they were called to Ridgeway Drive and Burnhamthorpe...

4h ago

Top Stories

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day
Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heat wave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

29m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

57m ago

Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown
Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown

A Toronto firefighter was seriously injured as crews worked to contain an overnight three-alarm residential fire in Midtown. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to Taunton Road, near Mount Pleasant...

19m ago

Woman in critical condition, 2 others injured in Mississauga crash
Woman in critical condition, 2 others injured in Mississauga crash

A woman is in critical condition, and two others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Monday evening. Peel Regional Police say they were called to Ridgeway Drive and Burnhamthorpe...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

9h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

13h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:41
Toronto bakes under 'heat dome'
Toronto bakes under 'heat dome'

The first big blast of summer heat has arrived, with a major heat warning expected to last most of the week. Shauna Hunt explains how the latest weather can be potentially dangerous for some.

14h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

16h ago

More Videos