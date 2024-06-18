Southern China faces heavy floods, and landslides kill at least 9

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial drone photo taken on June 16, 2024 shows a landslide in an area affected by torrential rains in Tieshan Township of Zhenghe County, Nanping City in southeastern China's Fujian Province. Southern China was reeling Tuesday from heavy rains that triggered landslides killing at least nine people, knocking out power for entire villages and burying crops. Meanwhile, northern parts of the country are battling drought, as the country faces two extremes of severe weather.(Huang Jiemin/Xinhua via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 1:08 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 1:26 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Southern China was reeling Tuesday from heavy rains that triggered landslides killing at least nine people, knocking out power for entire villages and burying crops.

Meanwhile, northern parts of the country are battling drought, as the country faces two extremes of severe weather.

Four people were killed and two others were missing in Wuping county in the coastal province of Fujian due to landslides caused by torrential rain. Severe downpours started on Sunday afternoon, with authorities measuring 372.4 millimeters (14.7 inches) of rainfall over a 24-hour period.

At least 378 houses collapsed in the county, and 880 hectares (2,175 acres) of crops were damaged, amounting to economic losses of at least 415 million yuan ($57.2 million) in Wuping, authorities said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

In the southern Guangdong province, bordering Hong Kong, landslides triggered by severe flooding killed at least five people in the city of Meizhou. Fifteen others were missing, according to local media reports.

More than 130,000 households in Meizhou experienced power outages, with some neighboring towns and villages out of contact as of Monday.

Three helicopters and more than 200 teams of rescuers were searching for survivors and delivering aid to the affected areas, according to local authorities.

More than 11,000 people were moved after the Hanjiang River in south China’s Pearl River basin flooded, drowning crop fields and inundating homes.

In the southwestern Guizhou province, more than 1,100 people were evacuated due to flooding in several counties.

Meanwhile, much of northern China, including the capital, Beijing, has endured high temperatures in recent days. However, rainfall is expected in the drought-hit areas in the next 10 days, according to China’s national weather bureau.

Last month, flood-related disasters left several dead and missing in 17 provinces across China, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those found dead. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York...

1h ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

9h ago

1 dead, another injured in Markham motorcycle crash
1 dead, another injured in Markham motorcycle crash

York police say one person is dead and another is in hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Markham. Officers were called to Eastbound 14th Avenue between Markham Road and Horstman Street on Monday...

1h ago

Celtics win 18th NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks
Celtics win 18th NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum put his hands behind his head, with TD Garden fans standing on their feet cheering around him, and took it all in. Walking to the bench, he wrapped both arms...

53m ago

