Southern New Mexico wildfire leads to evacuation of village of 7,000

By The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 1:02 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 1:12 am.

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Residents of a village in southern New Mexico were ordered to flee their homes Monday without taking time to grab any belongings due to a fast-moving wildfire.

“GO NOW: Do not attempt to gather belongings or protect your home. Evacuate immediately,” officials with Ruidoso, a village home to 7,000 people, said on its website and in social media posts at about 7 p.m.

Public Service Company of New Mexico shut off power to part of the village due to the fire, which had grown to at least 2 square miles (5.1 square kilometers) at the time the evacuation was ordered, KOAT-TV reported.

The glow from the fire could be seen Monday night from a webcam in the downtown area, where lights were still on.

The South Fork Fire started Monday on the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

The Village of Ruidoso is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) west of Roswell, where several evacuation centers were set up.

An air quality alert was issued for very unhealthy air in Ruidoso and surrounding areas due to smoke.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those found dead. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York...

1h ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

9h ago

1 dead, another injured in Markham motorcycle crash
1 dead, another injured in Markham motorcycle crash

York police say one person is dead and another is in hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Markham. Officers were called to Eastbound 14th Avenue between Markham Road and Horstman Street on Monday...

1h ago

Celtics win 18th NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks
Celtics win 18th NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum put his hands behind his head, with TD Garden fans standing on their feet cheering around him, and took it all in. Walking to the bench, he wrapped both arms...

53m ago

Top Stories

3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those found dead. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York...

1h ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

9h ago

1 dead, another injured in Markham motorcycle crash
1 dead, another injured in Markham motorcycle crash

York police say one person is dead and another is in hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Markham. Officers were called to Eastbound 14th Avenue between Markham Road and Horstman Street on Monday...

1h ago

Celtics win 18th NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks
Celtics win 18th NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum put his hands behind his head, with TD Garden fans standing on their feet cheering around him, and took it all in. Walking to the bench, he wrapped both arms...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

9h ago

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.

8h ago

2:49
Fans of postponed Toronto music festival wait for answers
Fans of postponed Toronto music festival wait for answers

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets.

12h ago

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.
2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.
More Videos