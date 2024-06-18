Teen sentenced after pleading guilty to 2022 shooting near Chicago high school that killed 2 teens

People stop at the site of a memorial at Benito Juarez Community Academy high school in Chicago on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, days after teens were shot there, two of them fatally. A teenager who pleaded guilty to a 2022 shooting near the Chicago high school that killed two teens and wounded two others has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison, Monday, June 17, 2024.(Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)/Chicago Tribune via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 2:15 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 2:56 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager who pleaded guilty to a 2022 shooting near a Chicago high school that killed two teens and wounded two others has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison.

A Cook County judge sentenced Christian Acevedo, 18, after he pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Dec. 16, 2022, shooting outside the Benito Juarez Community Academy.

The shooting on Chicago’s southwest side killed Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, and injured two other teens shortly after classes were dismissed.

Acevedo, who was 16 at the time, was charged as an adult in February 2023 in the attack.

A judge sentenced Acevedo on Monday to 46 years in prison, including 20 years for each murder count, and another six years on the attempted murder charge. Acevedo must serve all 40 years on the murder charges and 85% of the six-year sentence, meaning he faces no less than 45 years in prison, said his attorney, Nicholas Giordano.

He called the shooting a “tragedy all around” during Monday’s hearing.

“The whole thing was unfortunate. Two people were killed and he’s taking responsibility for it. But he’ll be spending a significant part of his entire life behind bars,” Giordano told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Acevedo had attended the Benito Juarez Community Academy during the 2021-22 academic year but prosecutors said he was expelled for behavior, academic and attendance issues. Perez was a student at the school, while Billegas attended Chicago Bulls College Prep, police said.

Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Bonnie Greenstein said Monday that shortly before the shooting, Acevedo approached a group that included Perez and Billegas and asked if they identified with the street gang “La Raza.”

Greenstein said that in response, Perez asked why he wanted to know and that Acevedo turned as if to walk away before he turned around and fired at the group, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

1h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

47m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

7h ago

The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month
The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month

A heat wave isn't the best time for a public pool to be out of order, but the Trinity Community Recreation Centre's tot pool has been in and out of service since May. While the adult pool is clean and...

39m ago

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

1h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

47m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

7h ago

The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month
The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month

A heat wave isn't the best time for a public pool to be out of order, but the Trinity Community Recreation Centre's tot pool has been in and out of service since May. While the adult pool is clean and...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

16h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

19h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

22h ago

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.

22h ago

More Videos