Timeline of Willie Mays’ career

FILE - San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays displays the four baseballs in the clubhouse representing the four homers which he hit against the Milwaukee Braves, April 30, 1961, in Milwaukee. Mays, the electrifying “Say Hey Kid” whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93. Mays' family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night, June 18, 2024, he had “passed away peacefully” Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones. (AP Photo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 9:42 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 9:56 pm.

A timeline of Willie Mays’ career:

1931 (May 6) — Born in Westfield, Alabama.

1948 — Joins Birmingham Black Barons of Negro leagues.

1950 — Signs with New York Giants for $4,000.

1951 (May 25) — Major league debut.

1951 (May 28) — First major league hit after 0-for-12 start — a home run off Milwaukee’s Warren Spahn.

1951 (Oct. 3) — In on-deck circle when Bobby Thomson hits Shot Heard ‘Round the World.

1951 — National League Rookie of the Year.

1952-53 — Serves in U.S. Army.

1954 (Sept. 29) — Famed over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 of World Series.

1954 — National League MVP.

1961 (April 30) — Hits four home runs against Milwaukee.

1963 (Feb. 20) — Signs record contract of $105,000 for season.

1963 (July 2) — Hits 16th-inning home run off Spahn in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Braves.

1965 (Sept. 13) — 500th homer, off Houston’s Don Nottebart.

1965 — National League MVP.

1969 (Sept. 22) — 600th homer, off San Diego’s Mike Corkins.

1970 (July 18) — 3,000th hit, off Montreal’s Mike Wegener.

1972 (May 11) — Traded to New York Mets for minor league pitcher Charlie Williams and cash.

1973 (July 24) — 24th and last All-Star Game.

1973 (Aug. 17) — 660th and last home run, off Cincinnati’s Don Gullett.

1973 (Sept. 20) — Says he will retire after season.

1973 (Oct. 14) — Final hit, off Oakland’s Rollie Fingers, Game 2 of World Series.

1979 — Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility.

1979 — Banned from game by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn for holding casino job while still involved in baseball.

1985 — Reinstated by Commissioner Peter Ueberroth.

2015 — Presented Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2024 (June 18) — Dies at age 93.

