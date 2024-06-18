Tokyo Olympic star Caeleb Dressel makes his debut at US swim trials, advancing in the 100 free

FILE - Caeleb Dressel swims the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

By Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 2:13 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel made his debut at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Tuesday, posting the third-fastest time in the preliminaries of the 100-meter freestyle.

The winner of five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Dressel came into the trials as a bit of a mystery after walking away from the sport in the midst of the 2022 world championships without much of an explanation.

Dressel returned to the pool last year after an extended break that he said was needed to rekindle his love of the sport. But he failed to qualify for the 2023 worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

While Dressel’s times have improved greatly since then, it could be a struggle to qualify in all three of the individual events he won at the last Olympics: 50 free, 100 free and 100 butterfly.

Dressel touched in 47.82 seconds, nearly three-quarters of a second behind rising American star Jack Alexy’s time of 47.08. Chris Guiliano was next-fastest at 47.65.

The semifinals are Tuesday night, with the eight-man final set for Wednesday. Only the top two finishers will swim the 100 free in Paris, though the next four will also be in the mix for the 4×100 free relay.

“I’m expecting great performances,” said Ryan Murphy, who already made the Olympic team in the backstroke. “Caeleb is a gamer. He’ll be ready to rock. He likes the bright lights, so I’m expecting great things.”

Hunter Armstrong, who posted the fourth-fastest time in the 100 free prelims, tried to speak with Dressel in the ready room but was quickly shut down.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t want to throw you off your game if you’re not a big talker, but I have to know: How’s being a dad?'” Armstrong said, grinning. “He was like, ‘We’ll talk after.’ It’s all a mental game. I’m trying to get in there (inside his head).”

Dressel rushed past the mixed zone, declining a request to speak with the media.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics

Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

1h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

49m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

7h ago

The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month
The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month

A heat wave isn't the best time for a public pool to be out of order, but the Trinity Community Recreation Centre's tot pool has been in and out of service since May. While the adult pool is clean and...

41m ago

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

1h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

49m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

7h ago

The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month
The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month

A heat wave isn't the best time for a public pool to be out of order, but the Trinity Community Recreation Centre's tot pool has been in and out of service since May. While the adult pool is clean and...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

16h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

19h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

22h ago

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.

22h ago

More Videos