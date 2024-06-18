Treasury sanctions network connected to separatist Bosnian leader

FILE - Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik speaks during a press conference in Srebrenica, Bosnia, May 23, 2024. A network of people and firms that support the sanctioned president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part, Milorad Dodik, has been hit with new sanctions. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated two people and seven companies that provide revenue for Dodik and his family. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut, File)

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 11:56 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 12:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A network of people and firms that support the sanctioned president of Bosnia’s Serb-run portion, Milorad Dodik, has been hit with a new round of sanctions.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday designated two people and seven companies that provide revenue for Dodik and his family, including his son Igor Dodik.

Treasury says Dodik used his presidency to direct government contracts to a network of private companies that he and his son oversee.

Dodik was initially sanctioned by the U.S. in 2022 when the Biden administration accused him of “corrupt activities” that threatened to destabilize the region and undermine a U.S.-brokered peace accord from more than 25 years ago. A set of sanctions were imposed on a network of people connected to Dodik last October.

Dodik, who has been calling for the separation of the Serb entity from the rest of Bosnia for over a decade, has had Russia’s support.

There are widespread fears in the U.S. that Russia is trying to destabilize Bosnia and the rest of the region to shift at least some world attention from its war in Ukraine.

Brian Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence said, “We will continue to expose the fraudulent schemes that enable Dodik and his family to exploit their own people for their personal benefit.”

__

Radul Radovanovic contributed to this report.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

updated

43m ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

updated

1h ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

4h ago

Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Rexdale

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Highway 427 around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics say the man...

27m ago

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

updated

43m ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

updated

1h ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

4h ago

Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Rexdale

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Highway 427 around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics say the man...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

13h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

16h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

19h ago

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.

19h ago

More Videos