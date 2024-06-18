After WestJet made a formal request to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to intervene in ongoing negotiations, the union which represents aircraft maintenance engineers and other tech ops at the airline issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening.

In a statement Monday, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), which represents about 670 workers at the Canadian airline, said “WestJet is refusing to proceed with negotiations scheduled for June 19 and 20 in Calgary.”

“The airline has filed a submission to force the AMEs to arbitrate the terms of their collective bargaining agreement,” it continued. “We are left with only one response. It is time to march, demonstrate, and lobby your elected officials.”

The union shared that it has served WestJet with legal notice of the intention to strike, beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, June 20.

In a response posted to its website, WestJet said it requested the CIRB intervene after a “challenging” negotiation process.

“This process would refer both WestJet and AMFA to arbitration for a first collective agreement and would allow an unbiased third-party to issue a collective agreement that would be binding on both parties. It would also prevent any labour action by either party,” it said.

WestJet assured in its statement that if the strike proceeds it “does not mean travel disruption will occur.”

“Requesting intervention on behalf of the CIRB and Minister of Labour under the Canada Labour Code allows an unbiased third-party to issue a reasonable collective agreement,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and Chief Operating Officer.

“Through this process we aim to avoid disruption and ensure a fair and impartial resolution, providing certainty to our guests and the communities we serve who are relying on us to fulfill their summer travel plans, as well as providing stability and security for all employees at the WestJet Group,” he added.