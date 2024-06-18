Unionized WestJet maintenance engineers issue 72-hour strike notice

A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Charlie Carey

Posted June 18, 2024 2:22 pm.

After WestJet made a formal request to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to intervene in ongoing negotiations, the union which represents aircraft maintenance engineers and other tech ops at the airline issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening.

In a statement Monday, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), which represents about 670 workers at the Canadian airline, said “WestJet is refusing to proceed with negotiations scheduled for June 19 and 20 in Calgary.”

“The airline has filed a submission to force the AMEs to arbitrate the terms of their collective bargaining agreement,” it continued. “We are left with only one response. It is time to march, demonstrate, and lobby your elected officials.”

The union shared that it has served WestJet with legal notice of the intention to strike, beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, June 20.

In a response posted to its website, WestJet said it requested the CIRB intervene after a “challenging” negotiation process.

“This process would refer both WestJet and AMFA to arbitration for a first collective agreement and would allow an unbiased third-party to issue a collective agreement that would be binding on both parties. It would also prevent any labour action by either party,” it said.

WestJet assured in its statement that if the strike proceeds it “does not mean travel disruption will occur.”

“Requesting intervention on behalf of the CIRB and Minister of Labour under the Canada Labour Code allows an unbiased third-party to issue a reasonable collective agreement,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and Chief Operating Officer.

“Through this process we aim to avoid disruption and ensure a fair and impartial resolution, providing certainty to our guests and the communities we serve who are relying on us to fulfill their summer travel plans, as well as providing stability and security for all employees at the WestJet Group,” he added.

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

1h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

47m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

7h ago

The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month
The kids' pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month

A heat wave isn't the best time for a public pool to be out of order, but the Trinity Community Recreation Centre's tot pool has been in and out of service since May. While the adult pool is clean and...

39m ago

3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

16h ago

The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

19h ago

No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

22h ago

LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.

22h ago

