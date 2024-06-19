2 French adolescents are accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, motivated by antisemitism

By The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 10:19 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 10:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. French media reported that the girl is Jewish.

The attack elicited widespread shock and concern, notably after a surge in antisemitic acts in France since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The girl reported a rape in the town of Courbevoie on Saturday, and three boys, aged 12 and 13, were detained, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

It said two of the boys were given multiple preliminary charges Tuesday, including aggravated gang rape on a minor younger than 15, violence and public insult motivated by religion, death threats, attempted extortion and unlawfully recording or broadcasting sexual images.

The prosecutor’s office did not specify the girl’s religion or release her identity, according to policies for the protection of victims, as is standard practice for hate crimes in France. French media reports and the town mayor called it an antisemitic attack, and identified the girl as Jewish.

The two boys are being held in custody pending further investigation, the prosecutor’s office said. The third boy was named as an assisted witness to the alleged rape, and placed in a special education program.

Political leaders across the spectrum denounced the attack. France is in the midst of a blitz campaign for snap parliamentary elections June 30 and July 7, and the frontrunner far-right National Rally party has sought to make security and immigration key campaign issues.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described the attack as ‘’awful,’’ and said police were limited in their ability to prevent such violence. ‘’It’s a problem of the parents … of authority. It’s a problem of society as a whole,’’ he said on BFM television.

