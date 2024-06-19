A wildfire on the fringes of the Greek capital triggers evacuation alerts

By The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 7:52 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 7:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities urged residents on Wednesday to evacuate an area on the fringes of Athens where a large wildfire was fanned by strong winds.

The fire service said more than 40 firefighters, assisted by six water-dropping aircraft, were trying to control the blaze near Vari, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of central Athens.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the area that’s dotted with hundreds of scattered buildings, both homes and businesses.

Dozens of wildfires have broken out in Greece in recent days amid scorching summer temperatures, but they were extinguished before they could cause extensive damage.

The greater Athens area has been declared at a high risk of fire Wednesday and Thursday.

Wildfires are common in Greece’s dry, hot summers, and have caused scores of deaths in recent years. Authorities have warned of a particularly high risk this summer following a dry, warm winter that has left vegetation tinder-dry.

Earlier Wednesday. the fire service said it had brought under control another blaze near Markopoulo, east of Athens, and the island of Evia.

Another wildfire was burning on the Aegean Sea island of Naxos.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash that has shut down the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the DVP, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened just after 5 a.m....

34m ago

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested

A woman has died, and two men are in custody in what York Regional Police believe was a targeted shooting in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the area just before...

51m ago

Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update
Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update

Family members have identified a 48-year-old man killed in a daytime hit-and-run as Toronto police will provide an update on the investigation later this morning. Authorities were notified of a pedestrian...

2h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

1h ago

