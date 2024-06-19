Alaska troopers search for 2 men after small plane crashes into remote lake

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching Wednesday for two people who were aboard a small airplane that crashed into a remote lake on the Kenai Peninsula.

Two hikers notified troopers that they saw a plane crash at Crescent Lake near Moose Pass on Tuesday afternoon. An Alaska Department of Public Safety helicopter and U.S. Fish and Wildlife float plane went to the area and found debris on the lake but no signs of survivors in the water or on shore.

Wildlife troopers were notified that a person had reported a Super Cub was overdue and that two males were on board. The men were on an instructional flight that left from Moose Pass and was due to return to the same location, said Austin McDaniel, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

The agency is unable to release the identities of the men until they have been found, McDaniel said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, he said.

