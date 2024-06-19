Cooler temps and rain could help corral blazes that forced thousands to fee New Mexico village

An air tanker drops fire retardant called slurry over and around wildfire-affected areas in the village of Ruidoso, N.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

By Morgan Lee And Andrés Leighton, The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 1:35 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 1:56 am.

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Cooler weather — and the chance of rain — could bring some relief this week to firefighters battling blazes in southern New Mexico that killed one person, damaged hundreds of structures and forced thousands to evacuate.

Strong wind pushed the larger of two wildfires into the mountain village of Ruidoso, forcing residents to flee immediately with little notice. Weather patterns are expected to shift by Wednesday morning with moisture from a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico, said Joshua Schroeder of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

“Today was really our last dry day,” he said late Tuesday. “Rains will then peak into Thursday and diminish by the weekend.”

On the downside, he said, some shifts in wind were possible later Wednesday, and rain could lead to flash flooding in newly burned areas.

Ruidoso and much of the Southwest has been exceedingly dry and hot this spring. Those conditions, along with strong wind, whipped flames out of control Monday and Tuesday, rapidly advancing the South Fork Fire into the village. Along with homes and businesses, a regional medical center and the Ruidoso Downs horse track were evacuated.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office confirmed one fatality as a result of the fire but said it had no further details.

More than 500 structures have been destroyed or damaged, but it’s unclear how many were homes. A flyover to provide more accurate mapping and a better assessment of damage was planned overnight Tuesday, Lujan Grisham said.

Ardis Holder left Ruidoso with her two young daughters, her gas tank nearly on empty and praying that they’d make it out safe. She was sure the house she rented in the village she grew up in is gone, based on the maps she’s seen so far.

“We were already seeing where all the fire hit, it’s everywhere,” she said late Tuesday from a shelter in nearby Roswell. “If there’s something standing, that’s awesome. But, if not, we were prepared for the worst.”

Lujan Grisham declared a county-wide state of emergency that extended to the neighboring Mescalero Apache Reservation where both fires started and deployed National Guard troops. The declaration unlocks additional funding and resources to manage the crisis.

Nationwide, wildfires have scorched more than 3,280 square miles (8,495 square kilometers) this year — a figure higher than the 10-year averages, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. About 20 wildfires currently burning are considered large and uncontained, including blazes in California and Washington state.

Lujan Grisham said the two southern New Mexico wildfires together have consumed more than 31 square miles (80 square kilometers). The exact causes of the blazes hasn’t been determined, but the Southwest Coordination Center listed them as human-caused.

“We are deploying every available resource to control these fires.” she said.

While many older residents call Ruidoso home year-round, the population of around 7,000 people expands to about 25,000 during the warmer months, when New Mexicans and Texans from hotter climates seek the cool of the leafy aspen trees, hiking trails and a chance to go fishing.

Nestled within the Lincoln National Forest, Ruidoso boasts nearby amenities including a casino, golf course and ski resort operated by the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Horse races at the Ruidoso Downs also draw crowds as home to one of the sport’s richest quarter-horse competitions.

Ruidoso residents fled Monday through traffic-clogged downtown streets some described as apocalyptic, with smoke darkening the evening sky, embers raining down and 100-foot (30-meter) flames in the distance climbing over a ridgeline.

The evacuation order came so quickly that she Christy Hood and her husband Richard only had time to grab their two children and two dogs. Heavy traffic on the way out turned what should have been a 15-minute drive into a harrowing two-hour ordeal.

“As we were leaving, there were flames in front of me and to the side of me,” said Hood, a real estate agent in Ruidoso. “And all the animals were just running — charging — trying to get out.”

On social media posts, Ruidoso officials didn’t mince words: “GO NOW: Do not attempt to gather belongings or protect your home. Evacuate immediately.”

As Jacquie and Ernie Escajeda left church Monday in Ruidoso, they saw smoke rise above a mountain behind their house.

They kept a close eye on their cellphones and turned on the radio for updates. There was no “get ready,” nor “get set” — it was just “go,” Ernie Escajeda said. They grabbed legal documents and other belongings and left.

On Tuesday, the couple got a call from friends who are on vacation in Utah but have a home in Ruidoso that they’ve been told was destroyed, Jacquie Escajeda said.

“They lost their home,” she said. “There’s only one home standing in their whole little division that they live in, so there are a lot of structures lost. We have no idea if we’re going to have a home to go to.”

Public Service Company of New Mexico shut off power to part of the village due to the fire.

Lujan Grisham said cellphone service had been affected in some communities near the fire, and mobile cell towers were being set up to restore communications.

Amid highway closures, many evacuees had little choice but to flee eastward and to the city of Roswell, 75 miles (121 kilometers) away, where hotels and shelters quickly filled. A rural gas station along the evacuation route was overrun with people and cars.

___

Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Sarah Brumfield in Washington, D.C.; Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona; Anita Snow in Phoenix; Rio Yamat and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

___

AP Ruidoso wildfires page: https://apnews.com/hub/ruidoso

Morgan Lee And Andrés Leighton, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

1h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency
TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month. The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their...

3h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

7h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

36m ago

Top Stories

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

1h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency
TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month. The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their...

3h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

7h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

7h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

4h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.
2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.
More Videos