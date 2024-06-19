Far-right leader Bardella backpedals on taking France out of NATO strategic military command

Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Front party, arrives at the Eurosatory Defense and security exhibition, Wednesday, June 19, 2024 in Villepinte, north of Paris. Jordan Bardella, the National Rally president hoping to become France's prime minister, appealed Tuesday to voters to hand his party a clear majority after French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement on June 9 that he was dissolving France's National Assembly, parliament's lower house.( AP Photo/Michel Euler)

By Nicolas Garriga And Elise Morton, The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 8:51 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 9:12 am.

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — The far-right leader angling to become prime minister after France’s upcoming parliamentary election backtracked Wednesday on his party’s previous promise to pull out of NATO’s strategic military command.

National Rally president Jordan Bardella said at the Eurosatory arms trade show outside Paris in Villepinte that he “doesn’t plan to question the commitments France has made on the international stage” if voters give his far-right party a majority that enables him to lead a new government, in what would be an awkward power-sharing arrangement with President Emmanuel Macron.

Referring to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bardella said that “France mustn’t leave NATO’s military command while we are at war, because it would considerably weaken France’s responsibility on the European scene and, obviously, its credibility with regard to its allies.”

The comments pulled back from a campaign promise made by his party in its manifesto for the 2022 French presidential election. “The priority will be to leave the integrated NATO command,” the 2022 manifesto read, a move that would have taken French military staff out of the NATO body that plans operations, and weakened France’s role and influence within NATO.

This latest about-face comes as the National Rally is toning down previously announced positions in an attempt to win voters outside of its traditional base before the June 30 and July 7 two-round parliamentary election — the party’s first real chance of forming a government.

In spite of his comments regarding NATO, Bardella maintained that he’s firmly against sending troops to Ukraine.

“I am opposed, unlike the president of the republic, to sending troops and sending French soldiers to Ukraine, because I believe that first of all, a majority of French people is opposed to this decision,” he said. Macron said in March that sending Western troops into Ukraine shouldn’t be ruled out.

Bardella said that he supported sending continued French supplies of weaponry, ammunition and other military equipment and support to Ukraine “to enable Ukraine to protect itself,” but that he was also wary of the risk of any direct escalation with Russia, noting that it is nuclear-armed like France.

“My position has not changed. It is … to hold the front and at the same time to avoid any risk of escalation with Russia, because Russia is a nuclear power,” he said.

Bardella’s euroskeptic anti-immigration party, and particularly its former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, is known for its close ties to Russia. Le Pen has expressed reservations about supplying Ukraine with additional arms.

Earlier this month, Macron dissolved the lower house of France’s parliament in a surprise announcement, sending voters back to the polls, after his party was handed a humbling defeat by the far right in the European Parliament election.

In France, legislative elections decide the makeup of the parliament, not the occupant of the presidential Elysee Palace. Macron has a presidential mandate until 2027, and says that he won’t not step down before the end of his term, although he might have to share power with a far-right-led government.

___

Elise Morton reported from London. Catherine Gaschka contributed to this report.

