Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at a fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia’s coast.

The ocean-pen aquaculture operations have been a flashpoint between First Nations, the industry, wild salmon advocates and environmentalists for several years.

Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier will make the announcement in Ottawa this afternoon, while Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is expected to make the same announcement in Vancouver.

Lebouthillier has been consulting with Indigenous leaders, industry stakeholders and coastal communities about the government’s transition plan involving 79 salmon farms after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged during the 2019 election that his government would phase out ocean-pen farms.

The B.C. Salmon Farmers Association has said an economic analysis concluded the province could lose about 4,700 jobs and more than $1 billion in annual economic activity if the fish farm licences are not renewed.

Former fisheries minister Joyce Murray announced in 2023 that the government wasn’t renewing the licences for 15 Atlantic salmon farms off the Discovery Islands of northwestern Vancouver Island, a major migration route for wild salmon.

Murray said then that wild salmon face multiple threats, including climate change, habitat degradation and overfishing, and the decision was meant to reduce the challenges for wild salmon that swim past the farms.

Opponents worry that open-net salmon farms can spread disease or lice to wild fish, while supporters say the risks are low.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

4h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency
TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month. The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their...

6h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

10h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

3h ago

Top Stories

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

4h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency
TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month. The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their...

6h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

10h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

10h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

7h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

11h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.
2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

More Videos