Former Peruvian soldiers get prison in rapes of teenagers during country’s armed conflict

By The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 9:14 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 9:26 pm.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Ten men were convicted Wednesday in Peru for raping nine teenagers while serving in the military during the country’s armed conflict decades ago.

Judge Marco Angulo, of Peru’s First Superior Criminal Court, ordered the former soldiers to serve time in prison, with sentences ranging between six and 12 years. Authorities accused them of raping the teenagers between 1984 and 1994 in the Andean community of Manta.

Angulo said that the absence of constitutional guarantees in the community during the armed conflict “turned the possibility of reporting sexual abuse into marginal acts and of no attention.” He added that the victims lived amid social rejection that forced them “to carry their claim for their violated rights in the most absolute helplessness.”

“The decision adopted is a message that… is aimed at respecting the fundamental rights of people even in the harshest social crises facing the nation,” Angulo said.

After the sentences were announced, prosecutors, who sought harsher sentences, and attorneys for the victims said they will evaluate Angulo’s decision to decide whether to challenge it.

The war that raged between the Peruvian military and the Shining Path communist insurgency from 1980 to 2000 left an estimated 70,000 people dead, the majority of them in rural areas.

Prosecutors began looking into the teenagers’ accusations in 2004 after a special commission investigating the armed conflict published a report detailing among other abuses suffered by civilians in Manta that “sexual violence was a persistent and daily practice” for which “the members of the Army stationed in the local military bases were mainly responsible.”

Angulo on Wednesday said the rapes sometimes occurred when the teenagers were entering their homes after being threatened with rifles, or after being detained and accused without evidence of being part of the Shining Path. One victim reported having a scar on her hip left by a soldier using a knife to cut her underwear.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

3h ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

6h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

6h ago

Man injured in Eglinton West shooting
Man injured in Eglinton West shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Trethewey Drive on Wednesday evening. Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area near Coronation Park shortly after...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

3h ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

6h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

6h ago

Man injured in Eglinton West shooting
Man injured in Eglinton West shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Trethewey Drive on Wednesday evening. Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area near Coronation Park shortly after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401

Dashcams captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a highway barrier, resulting in a significant fire on Highway 401. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

6h ago

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.

10h ago

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

1:36
Overnight fire displaces several residents
Overnight fire displaces several residents

A fire along Vaughan Road has displaced several residents. Brandon Rowe looks into the investigation and finds out what may have caused the fire.
3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

More Videos