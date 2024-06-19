Gang violence in Haiti has displaced nearly 580,000 people, a new UN report says

A police officer directs a caravan transporting Haiti's new Prime Minister Garry Conille, after he arrived at the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

By Evens Sanon And Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 5:44 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 6:42 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Surging violence in Haiti from clashes with armed gangs since March has displaced nearly 580,000 people, according to a new report from the U.N. migration agency, a sobering figure that underscores the magnitude of the Caribbean nation’s crisis.

Haiti has long faced unrest but at the end of February, gangs unleashed coordinated attacks with gunmen taking control of police stations, opening fire on the main international airport that remained closed for nearly three months and stormed Haiti’s two biggest prisons.

A report released on Tuesday by the International Organization for Migration said the displacement of more than half a million is mainly due to people fleeing the capital of Port-au-Prince for other provinces, which lack the resources to support them.

In March, the agency reported more than 362,000 internally displaced people in Haiti. Since then, the violence has more than doubled the number of internally displaced in the southern region — already ravaged by a 2021 earthquake — from 116,000 to 270,000.

“Nearly all those internally displaced are currently hosted by communities already struggling with overburdened social services and poor infrastructure, raising further concerns about tensions with the potential to spark further violence,” the report said.

With more than 2,500 people killed or injured across Haiti in the first three months of the year, Haiti’s National Police, understaffed and overwhelmed by gangs with powerful arsenals, has been unable to bring the situation under control.

Marie Jean, 49, and her two children were displaced from their Port-au-Prince home after her husband was killed by a gang in February. She’s now sheltered with her children at a public school.

“I lived in a comfortable home that my husband worked hard to build,” Jean told The Associated Press. “Now I’m living in a situation that’s inhuman.”

Juste Dorvile, 39, is also staying at a public school with her 12-year-old daughter and boyfriend as gunshots are heard constantly in the area. “Everyday we’re hoping that we survive,” she said.

With the gangs in control of at least 80% of Port-au-Prince and key roads leading to the rest of the country, many are living in makeshift shelters, including schools and learning institutions that are now hosting more than 60,000 people.

The gangs have also been charging fees for those wanting to use the highways or blackmailing drivers to get their hijacked trucks back on the roads, where police presence is scarce.

Haiti’s new acting prime minister, Garry Conille, who was appointed last month along with a Cabinet, attended a ceremony on Tuesday where over 400 officers graduated from the police academy, with the expectation that they will help curb gang violence in Haiti. He reminded the graduates that the people count on their dedication to combat insecurity.

“You need to know that you are not alone,” Conille said. “You are the hope of the population at this crucial moment in our history.”

Violence is also on the rise outside Haiti’s capital. Last week, armed gangs attacked families located in Terre-Neuve, a village in northern Haiti, forcing more than 1,000 people to flee their homes to safer areas.

___

Murphy Marcos reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Evens Sanon And Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

49m ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

3h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

3h ago

10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat
10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat

As Torontonians swelter through an ongoing heatwave, the City of Toronto is trying to help people stay cool as long as possible. Ten public pools will stay open past regular hours on Wednesday. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

49m ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

3h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

3h ago

10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat
10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat

As Torontonians swelter through an ongoing heatwave, the City of Toronto is trying to help people stay cool as long as possible. Ten public pools will stay open past regular hours on Wednesday. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401

Dashcams captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a highway barrier, resulting in a significant fire on Highway 401. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

3h ago

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.

7h ago

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

1:36
Overnight fire displaces several residents
Overnight fire displaces several residents

A fire along Vaughan Road has displaced several residents. Brandon Rowe looks into the investigation and finds out what may have caused the fire.
3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

21h ago

More Videos