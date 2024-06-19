House of Commons summer recess begins Wednesday afternoon

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2024 3:09 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Most federal Liberals still insist they can turn things around in the polls once Canadians really start looking at the options in front of them.

MPs gathered on Parliament Hill for the final time today before the summer recess, and members of all parties seemed eager for the break.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon says great progress has been made, citing legislation on child care, a national school nutrition program and the passage of clean tech tax credits Ottawa had been promising for years.

Liberal MPs from the Atlantic provinces, Ontario and Western Canada all pointed to pharmacare and dental care as the items getting the most positive feedback in their ridings.

But they are going home with a heavy cloud of bad polls still looming large over their every move.

Veteran Prince Edward Island MP Sean Casey says Liberals must work harder to connect with Canadians and ensure they understand what the government has actually done.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

28m ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

3h ago

Girl charged in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee pleads not guilty, will stand trial for 2nd degree murder
Girl charged in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee pleads not guilty, will stand trial for 2nd degree murder

One of eight girls charged in the swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth has pled not guilty and will stand trial on the charge of second degree murder. It's the first not guilty plea entered so far...

1h ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

28m ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

3h ago

Girl charged in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee pleads not guilty, will stand trial for 2nd degree murder
Girl charged in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee pleads not guilty, will stand trial for 2nd degree murder

One of eight girls charged in the swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth has pled not guilty and will stand trial on the charge of second degree murder. It's the first not guilty plea entered so far...

1h ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.

4h ago

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

21h ago

2:03
Combating the rise in Anti-Trans hate
Combating the rise in Anti-Trans hate

A local organization has launched a new campaign to combat the rise in anti-trans hate. Audra Brown with how the video series is encouraging Canadians to "see the person, not the label".

21h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

18h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

22h ago

More Videos