Japan, New Zealand agree on intel sharing pact amid growing regional security concerns

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands prior to their bilateral meeting at Kishida's office in Tokyo Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 12:47 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 1:12 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and New Zealand agreed Wednesday in principle on an intelligence sharing pact as their leaders shared concerns over the increasingly challenging security environment in the region, including closer ties between Russia and North Korea.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon expressed concern about rising tension in the South China Sea, where China has become increasingly assertive in pressing its territorial claims.

Kishida and Luxon “welcomed the agreement in principle of an information security agreement” to facilitate classified information sharing, according to the statement released by Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders also agreed to accelerate talks toward signing a pact that would allow the two countries’ forces to share logistical support and supplies during bilateral training and other operations.

Under Japan’s 2022 national security strategy the country has been accelerating military buildup and expanding defense partnerships amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

Kishida and Luxon condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the North’s shipment to Russia of ballistic missiles used against Ukraine, the joint statement said.

“There is no more important time than right now for our two countries to be engaging together to understand and to respond to the serious regional issues in Japan’s neighborhood,” Luxon told a joint news conference after the talks. He said the two leaders discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang and “how North Korea is fueling Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday signed an agreement that pledged mutual aid if either country faces “aggression,” at a summit held at a time both face escalating standoffs from the West.

Putin’s visit was his first in 24 years as the United States and its allies expressed growing concerns over a possible arms arrangement in which Pyongyang provides Moscow with badly needed munitions for its war in Ukraine, in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

Japan has signed similar intelligence agreements with eight other countries including the United States, Australia, Britain, India and South Korea, as well as with NATO. Japan is also negotiating with Canada over a similar deal and has agreed with Ukraine to start talks.

___

AP video journalist Richard Colombo contributed to this report.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

2h ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

1h ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

updated

2h ago

U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus
U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus

Lawyers for the University of Toronto are telling an Ontario court that protesters took control of its property when they set up a pro-Palestinian encampment last month and are preventing others...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

2h ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

1h ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

updated

2h ago

U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus
U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus

Lawyers for the University of Toronto are telling an Ontario court that protesters took control of its property when they set up a pro-Palestinian encampment last month and are preventing others...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

19h ago

1:36
Overnight fire displaces several residents
Overnight fire displaces several residents

A fire along Vaughan Road has displaced several residents. Brandon Rowe looks into the investigation and finds out what may have caused the fire.

19h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

16h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

20h ago

2:08
Where Biden and Trump stand on 2SLGBTQ+ rights
Where Biden and Trump stand on 2SLGBTQ+ rights

As the world celebrates Pride Month, Julia Benbrook looks at how Joe Biden and Donald Trump have shifted their stances on 2SLGBTQ+ rights over the years.

20h ago

More Videos